https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190262SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264LoopA low-angle video shot captures vibrant fireworks exploding in the night sky above a glowing 'Happy Birthday' sign, creating a festive atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 63.3 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 35.21 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 8.44 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare