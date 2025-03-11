https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190367SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Dramatic video scene of a solitary figure on a cliff edge, captured from a low angle, with a moody, overcast sky and vast ocean backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.94 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.88 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.02 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare