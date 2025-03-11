https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190387SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of a groundhog in a wildflower meadow under a blue sky with fluffy clouds, capturing a serene, natural scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 83.6 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 47.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.19 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.68 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare