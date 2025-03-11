https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190392SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A groundhog in a snowy field captured at eye level, with warm sunlight highlighting its fur. Ideal for a nature video showcasing wildlife in winter.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.68 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.54 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.27 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare