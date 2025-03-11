https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190404SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle shot of a musician playing guitar on stage, with a spotlight creating a dramatic effect, ideal for a live performance video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.87 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.95 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.4 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.12 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare