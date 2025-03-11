https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190434SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Serene beach scene with a hammock between two palm trees at sunset. Low-angle shot captures tranquil vibes, perfect for a relaxing video backdrop. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 54.4 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 29.45 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.95 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare