rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190461
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Aerial video captures a tropical beach with turquoise waters and palm trees. The high-angle shot highlights the coastline and distant mountains.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 83.7 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 47.48 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.15 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.62 MB

View personal and business license