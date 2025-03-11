https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190526SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene riverside scene at sunset with a person meditating. Low-angle shot captures the reflective water and distant temples. Ideal for a calming video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 64.69 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 38.39 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 8.24 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.74 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare