https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190530SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A mystical figure made of light stands in a sunlit forest. The wide-angle shot captures a serene, ethereal atmosphere, resembling a fantasy video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 65.22 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.59 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.85 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.65 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare