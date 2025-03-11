https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190538SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Abstract light trails swirl dynamically in a long exposure shot, creating a sense of motion and energy, perfect for a video background. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.73 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.49 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.83 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.07 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare