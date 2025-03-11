https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190560SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of a vertical garden on a building, showcasing urban greenery. The video captures the lush rooftop from a high angle, highlighting eco-friendly architecture.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 58.5 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 37.25 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.06 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare