rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190563
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Cozy home office with laptops on a wooden desk, side angle. Warm lighting creates a productive atmosphere, ideal for video calls or remote work.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 28.42 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 13.1 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.46 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.14 MB

View personal and business license