https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190567SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of a modern skyscraper with lush vertical gardens, blending urban architecture with nature, ideal for a sustainable city video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 76.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 42.14 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.5 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare