https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190575SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial view of a futuristic eco-friendly cityscape with lush greenery and solar panels, resembling a video game environment, shot from a high angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 53.18 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 25.98 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.32 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare