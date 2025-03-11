https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190580SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A close-up video captures a rabbit in a lush meadow at sunset. The low-angle shot emphasizes the vibrant greenery and warm light.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 50.56 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 25.78 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.86 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare