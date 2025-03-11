https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190591SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Front view of a 3D anatomical model showcasing muscles and bones against a dark background, resembling a medical educational video style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.76 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.73 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.27 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.24 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare