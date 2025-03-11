https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190608SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A majestic bear stands by a stream in a forest, captured in a low-angle shot. The video highlights the serene wilderness and natural beauty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 62.63 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.58 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.67 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare