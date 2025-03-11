https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190615SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A bear stands in a flowing stream surrounded by lush forest. The eye-level angle captures a serene wildlife scene, ideal for a nature video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 98.27 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 54.96 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.62 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare