https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190627SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A vibrant group of friends laughing under a sunny tree, captured from a low angle. The video exudes joy and natural beauty in an outdoor setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 51.75 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.97 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.45 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare