https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190688SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Vibrant festival scene with people joyfully throwing colored powder. Captured from a high-angle, resembling a lively video of celebration.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 94.61 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 50.77 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 11.28 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare