rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190698
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Cozy living room with a gray sectional sofa, colorful cushions, and framed art. Video shot from a wide angle, capturing natural light from the window.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.72 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.95 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.27 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.65 MB

View personal and business license