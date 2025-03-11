rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190706
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

A cozy living room with a modern sofa, colorful pillows, and abstract art. Shot from a straight-on angle, ideal for a home decor video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 22.39 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 9.56 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.38 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.29 MB

View personal and business license