https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190726SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of yaks grazing in a vast, green meadow, capturing a serene landscape ideal for a nature video backdrop. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.04 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.44 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.09 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare