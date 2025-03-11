https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190728SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A vibrant hornbill perched on a tree branch, captured from a low-angle, highlighting its striking features against lush foliage, ideal for a nature video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 28.28 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.66 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.83 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare