https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190731SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Luxurious hotel room with a king-size bed, captured from a wide-angle perspective, ideal for a travel video showcasing comfort and elegance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.08 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.72 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.68 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.85 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare