https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190732SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cozy, modern hotel room with ambient lighting, shot from a wide-angle. The video captures elegant decor with a focus on comfort and style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 21.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.82 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.86 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare