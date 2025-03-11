https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190815SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A 3D smiling emoji with raised fist in a victory pose. Top-down angle captures its joyful expression, ideal for a playful video thumbnail.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.23 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 744.39 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare