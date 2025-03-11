https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190816SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264Top-down view of a bright yellow smiley face on a white background, evoking a playful and cheerful mood, suitable for a lighthearted video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.65 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 992.29 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.56 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare