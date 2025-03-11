https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190818SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A close-up shot of a 3D-rendered yellow smiley face, resembling a classic emoji, ideal for video content about emotions or digital communication.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.76 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.18 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 718.81 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare