https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190854SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Vibrant festival video capturing joyful people covered in colorful powder. Wide-angle shot emphasizes the lively, energetic atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 80.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 42.16 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare