https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190870SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Cozy living room with neutral tones, colorful cushions, and bookshelves. Shot from a wide-angle, ideal for a home decor video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.21 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.11 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare