https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190887SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Aerial view of a mystical tarot reading setup with candles and zodiac wheel on a rustic table, creating an enchanting video atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.92 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.74 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.71 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare