https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190902SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A potted plant on a sunlit windowsill, captured in a side angle. The video style highlights natural light and serene indoor greenery.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 16.11 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 7.56 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.29 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare