https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190904SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle shot of a hippo submerged in water, eyes peeking above the surface, surrounded by lush greenery, resembling a wildlife video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 59.99 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.19 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.61 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.52 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare