https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190911SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A low-angle video captures a hippo partially submerged in a serene lake, surrounded by lush greenery, creating a tranquil wildlife scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 54.73 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 31.65 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.35 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare