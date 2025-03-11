rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190937
Save
Video Info
0:08
30 FPS
H.264

A close-up video still of a white cup filled with green matcha on a wooden table, shot at a low angle with soft, natural lighting and a whisk in the background.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 12.85 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 6.46 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.43 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.95 MB

View personal and business license