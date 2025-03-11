https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190951SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A group of friends enjoy a picnic under a large tree, captured from a low-angle, giving a lively, candid video feel in a sunny park setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 50.19 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 24.02 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.99 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.32 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare