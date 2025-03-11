https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17190986SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video still of a hawk spreading its wings on a tree stump, captured from a low angle, showcasing its detailed plumage against a blurred forest backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.29 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.15 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare