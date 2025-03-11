https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191005SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Bright living room with a cozy sofa, colorful cushions, and a sunlit window. Shot from a low angle, ideal for a home decor video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.79 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.11 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.78 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare