rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191010
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Cozy living room with modern decor, captured from a low-angle. Sunlight streams in, highlighting a sofa and coffee table. Ideal for a home decor video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 56.93 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.01 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.82 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.53 MB

View personal and business license