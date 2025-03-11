https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191010SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Cozy living room with modern decor, captured from a low-angle. Sunlight streams in, highlighting a sofa and coffee table. Ideal for a home decor video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 56.93 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.01 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.82 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare