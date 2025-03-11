https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191013SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Modern living room with gray sofa, colorful pillows, and a glass coffee table. Eye-level angle captures a cozy, stylish vibe, perfect for a home decor video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 29.37 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.64 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.51 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.63 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare