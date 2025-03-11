https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191018SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a bee on white and pink flowers, capturing vibrant colors and natural beauty from a side angle in bright sunlight.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.89 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.95 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.93 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.74 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare