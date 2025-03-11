https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191022SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A stunning sunset over the ocean captured from a low-angle, creating a dramatic and serene atmosphere, perfect for a calming video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.65 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.12 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.52 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.67 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare