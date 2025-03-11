https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191025SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of vibrant pink and white flowers against a clear sky, captured from a low angle, highlighting their natural beauty and detail.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.5 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.84 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.5 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.91 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare