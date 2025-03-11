https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191032SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene video capturing a wide-angle view of a tranquil lake at dusk, with silhouetted mountains under a gradient sky, evoking calmness.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.24 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.89 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.95 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.85 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare