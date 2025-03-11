https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191060SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264LoopA cosmic vortex spirals around Earth, viewed from a top-down angle. The vibrant, swirling colors evoke a sci-fi video game aesthetic. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 65.7 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 30.48 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.56 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.49 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare