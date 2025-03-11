https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191108SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle video of vibrant tulips and daffodils in sunlight, capturing a serene garden scene with a warm, golden-hour glow.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.96 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.87 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.81 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.98 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare