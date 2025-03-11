https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191139SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Dreamy pastel clouds with a hint of sparkle fill the sky in a wide-angle shot, perfect for a whimsical video background or serene visual theme. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.41 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.96 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare