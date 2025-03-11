https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191214SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264LoopA vibrant video background featuring a cascade of glowing purple stars. The top-down angle enhances the magical, cosmic atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 65.94 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 39.71 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 9.74 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare