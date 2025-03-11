https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191229SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up, low-angle shot of vibrant pink flowers against a clear blue sky, capturing sunlight through petals, ideal for a nature video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 19.47 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 9.97 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.95 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.83 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare